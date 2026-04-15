Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Upgraded by Zacks Research to "Strong-Buy" Rating

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded Toyota Motor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded Toyota Motor from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $290.00.

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Toyota Motor Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of TM stock opened at $211.62 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $223.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.81. Toyota Motor has a 1-year low of $167.18 and a 1-year high of $248.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 7th. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.35 by $1.91. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 7.32%.The firm had revenue of $76.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Toyota Motor

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,421,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $518,378,000 after acquiring an additional 279,110 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 3,027.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 252,765 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,107,000 after acquiring an additional 244,684 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 204.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 257,269 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,162,000 after acquiring an additional 172,829 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 717.3% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 145,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,148,000 after acquiring an additional 128,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,614 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,580,000 after acquiring an additional 124,520 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Toyota City, Aichi, Japan. Founded in 1937 by Kiichiro Toyoda as an offshoot of Toyoda Automatic Loom Works, the company builds and sells a broad range of vehicles and related products under the Toyota and Lexus brands. Toyota's operations encompass vehicle design, manufacturing, parts supply, and distribution through a worldwide dealer network, as well as complementary businesses such as vehicle financing and mobility services.

The company's product lineup includes passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, light commercial vehicles and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, along with engines and vehicle components.

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