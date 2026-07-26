TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TPG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised TPG to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on TPG in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded TPG from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of TPG in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore set a $47.00 target price on TPG in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TPG presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TPG

TPG Price Performance

TPG stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business's fifty day moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.05. TPG has a 52 week low of $36.95 and a 52 week high of $70.38.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. TPG had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $557.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TPG will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 481.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TPG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in TPG by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 719 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TPG by 2,496.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in TPG by 252.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company's stock.

About TPG

TPG Inc NASDAQ: TPG is a global alternative asset management firm that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, growth equity, real assets, credit and hedge funds. Founded in 1992 as Texas Pacific Group, the firm has expanded its product set to serve a broad set of institutional and individual investors through commingled funds, separately managed accounts and other customized investment vehicles.

TPG operates investment platforms that target buyouts, growth-stage companies, real estate and credit opportunities, and it has developed dedicated thematic and impact vehicles such as the TPG Rise Fund to pursue social and environmental outcomes alongside financial returns.

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