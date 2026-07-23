Go Pro
→ Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Tractor Supply logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Tractor Supply lowered its FY 2026 outlook, guiding for EPS of $1.90 to $2.00 and revenue of $15.9 billion to $16.1 billion. Both ranges came in below Wall Street expectations.
  • The company also reported a slight quarterly miss, posting EPS of $0.81 versus the $0.82 consensus and revenue of $4.54 billion versus estimates of $4.58 billion.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.88, even as several firms recently reiterated or trimmed their price targets.
  • Five stocks we like better than Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.900-2.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.9 billion-$16.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.2 billion.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.46. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $63.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 6.91%.The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Tractor Supply's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSCO. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $35.00 price target on Tractor Supply and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $40.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TSCO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 356.1% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 3,514 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 3,128 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company's stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Tractor Supply Right Now?

Before you consider Tractor Supply, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tractor Supply wasn't on the list.

While Tractor Supply currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout Cover
The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout

The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
From TradeSmith (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock tomorrow
Buy this stock tomorrow
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026

Recent Videos

Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines