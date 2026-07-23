Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.900-2.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.9 billion-$16.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.2 billion.

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Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.46. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $63.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 6.91%.The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Tractor Supply's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSCO. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $35.00 price target on Tractor Supply and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $40.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TSCO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 356.1% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 3,514 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 3,128 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company's stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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