Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.900-2.000 EPS.

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Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $29.92. 9,637,730 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,662,212. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.46.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Tractor Supply's dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Tractor Supply News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tractor Supply this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Argus cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $40.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSCO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 276.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 795 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company's stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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