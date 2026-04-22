Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the specialty retailer's stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.75% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial set a $44.00 target price on Tractor Supply and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.22.

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Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.88. 3,846,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,132,569. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.52. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 44.36%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 62,950 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $3,406,854.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 122,834 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,647,776.08. This trade represents a 33.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 1,929 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $104,050.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,059.84. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,348 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,621. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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