Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Argus lowered their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $50.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tractor Supply traded as low as $35.96 and last traded at $35.91, with a volume of 1606710 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.74.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TSCO. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.54.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 84,670 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $4,501,057.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 606,842 shares in the company, valued at $32,259,720.72. The trade was a 12.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 59,745 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $3,228,022.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 80,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,372,701.93. This trade represents a 42.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 222,348 shares of company stock worth $11,959,621 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leonteq Securities AG grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 21,728 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 257,350 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 111,800 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 122,114 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company's stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.18.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 6.91%.The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tractor Supply's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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