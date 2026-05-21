Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Unloaded Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (Democratic-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO. In a filing disclosed on May 19th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Tractor Supply stock on April 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORGAN STANLEY - ACTIVE ASSET ACCOUNT # 3" account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of 3M NYSE: MMM on 4/28/2026.

on 4/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices NASDAQ: AMD on 4/27/2026.

on 4/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow NYSE: NOW on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines NYSE: IBM on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices NASDAQ: AMD on 4/23/2026.

on 4/23/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group NYSE: GS on 4/16/2026.

on 4/16/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Freeport-McMoRan NYSE: FCX on 4/15/2026.

on 4/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HDFC Bank NYSE: HDB on 4/13/2026.

on 4/13/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intapp NASDAQ: INTA on 4/13/2026.

on 4/13/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Home Depot NYSE: HD on 4/9/2026.

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Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $31.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Tractor Supply Company has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $63.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.64 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 6.91%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Tractor Supply's payout ratio is 47.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSCO. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial set a $44.00 price target on Tractor Supply and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $52.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $47.19.

Read Our Latest Report on Tractor Supply

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company's stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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