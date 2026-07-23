Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Reaches New 52-Week Low - What's Next?

Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.97 and last traded at $16.9450, with a volume of 4352115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. DA Davidson set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group set a $28.00 target price on Trade Desk and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Trade Desk from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Trading Down 3.5%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $688.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $678.87 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In related news, Director Samantha Jacobson sold 53,681 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $1,134,816.34. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at $276,912.86. This trade represents a 80.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 271.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,354,274 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,781,723,000 after acquiring an additional 26,559,005 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,807,971 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $333,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,074 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,440,541 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $123,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,525 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,550,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,041.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,710,847 shares of the technology company's stock worth $178,824,000 after buying an additional 4,298,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company's stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

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