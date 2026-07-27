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Traders Buy High Volume of Patterson-UTI Energy Put Options (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Patterson-UTI Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Unusual bearish options activity: Traders bought 5,771 Patterson-UTI Energy put options, about 109% above the typical daily volume.
  • Insiders have been selling: Company directors sold more than 71,000 shares in two recent transactions, while insiders have sold roughly 1.01 million shares worth $11.9 million over the past 90 days.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.15, while shares recently fell to $9.41 from a 52-day average of $10.61.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 5,771 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 109% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,759 put options.

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, Director Cesar Jaime sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $122,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 77,462 shares in the company, valued at $952,007.98. The trade was a 11.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 61,475 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $738,929.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,128,773 shares in the company, valued at $13,567,851.46. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,007,844 shares of company stock valued at $11,922,302 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,211,576 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $229,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,265,086 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $93,270,000 after buying an additional 75,560 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 109.2% during the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 13,803,775 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $81,856,000 after buying an additional 7,205,652 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,559,219 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $64,517,000 after buying an additional 5,551,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,450,347 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $102,347,000 after acquiring an additional 934,766 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PTEN

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PTEN stock traded down $0.79 on Monday, reaching $9.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,456,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,249,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.84. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy provides a comprehensive suite of onshore contract drilling and pressure pumping services to exploration and production companies in North America. The company's core offerings include land-based drilling rigs, directional drilling, hydraulic fracturing services, downhole tool rental and well-servicing equipment. By integrating drilling and completion capabilities, Patterson-UTI Energy offers operators a streamlined solution designed to improve operational efficiency and well performance.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Patterson-UTI Energy traces its origins to its founding in 1978 and was later incorporated in Delaware in 1996.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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