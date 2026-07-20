Traders Buy Large Volume of AMC Entertainment Call Options (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 202,004 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 108% compared to the typical daily volume of 97,301 call options.

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Insider Activity

In other AMC Entertainment news, CEO Adam M. Aron bought 250,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,437,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,087.60. This trade represents a 11.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 19,000 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,657 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 16,011 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting AMC Entertainment

Here are the key news stories impacting AMC Entertainment this week:

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of AMC stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 127,332,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,403,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.08. The stock's 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $3.60.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMC. Citigroup increased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Texas Capital raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Roth Capital set a $1.50 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1.80.

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AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc operates as a leading movie exhibition company, specializing in the presentation of theatrical motion pictures across a network of multiplex cinemas. The company's core business activities encompass ticket sales, concession and refreshment services, and the licensing of premium viewing formats. AMC offers a variety of auditorium experiences, including IMAX®, Dolby Cinema™, and Cinemark's RealD 3D systems, designed to enhance audience engagement through superior sound, visual clarity, and seating comfort.

Originally founded in 1920 with its first theatre in Kansas City, AMC has evolved into one of the largest theater chains in the world.

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