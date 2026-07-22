Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ)

AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AIRJ - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,444 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 699% compared to the typical volume of 431 call options.

Get AirJoule Technologies alerts: Sign Up

AirJoule Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AirJoule Technologies stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,890,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,807. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.71. AirJoule Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $329.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.83.

AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.68). As a group, research analysts forecast that AirJoule Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AirJoule Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AirJoule Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new stake in AirJoule Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AirJoule Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in AirJoule Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in AirJoule Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIRJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of AirJoule Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of AirJoule Technologies from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of AirJoule Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of AirJoule Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $8.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AIRJ

About AirJoule Technologies

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AirJoule Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AirJoule Technologies wasn't on the list.

While AirJoule Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here