Go Pro
→ BlackRock is hoarding it. JPMorgan is hoarding it. Do you own it? (From Awesomely) (Ad)tc pixel

Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ)

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
AirJoule Technologies logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Unusual options activity hit AirJoule Technologies, with traders buying 3,444 call options on Wednesday — about 699% above the normal volume of 431.
  • The stock rose $0.78 to $4.55 and traded at much higher-than-average volume, with 3.89 million shares changing hands versus its 868,807-share average.
  • Analysts remain cautiously positive overall, with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $8.25, though the company recently reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
  • Interested in AirJoule Technologies? Here are five stocks we like better.

AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AIRJ - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,444 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 699% compared to the typical volume of 431 call options.

AirJoule Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AirJoule Technologies stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,890,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,807. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.71. AirJoule Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $329.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.83.

AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.68). As a group, research analysts forecast that AirJoule Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AirJoule Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AirJoule Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new stake in AirJoule Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AirJoule Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in AirJoule Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in AirJoule Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIRJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of AirJoule Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of AirJoule Technologies from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of AirJoule Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of AirJoule Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $8.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AIRJ

About AirJoule Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in AirJoule Technologies Right Now?

Before you consider AirJoule Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AirJoule Technologies wasn't on the list.

While AirJoule Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Here’s the stock symbol I’ve promised
Here’s the stock symbol I’ve promised
From Stansberry Research (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
The smarter SpaceX play most investors will miss
The smarter SpaceX play most investors will miss
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: June‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: June's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines