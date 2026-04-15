Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 53,742 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 69% compared to the average volume of 31,708 call options.

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Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,180,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,316,187. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $30.42.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 23.44%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Kraft Heinz's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $23.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KHC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cory Onell sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $222,597.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 202,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,392.94. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,933,219 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,496,131,000 after buying an additional 616,283 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,725,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $478,347,000 after buying an additional 1,870,310 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3,034.1% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 16,477,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,957,000 after buying an additional 15,951,271 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,801,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $336,134,000 after buying an additional 106,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company's stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

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