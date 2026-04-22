Traders Buy Large Volume of Tilray Brands Call Options (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 45,077 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 89% compared to the average daily volume of 23,817 call options.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on TLRY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Tilray Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Tilray Brands from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Tilray Brands from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Tilray Brands from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tilray Brands

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray Brands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tilray Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Unified Investment Management acquired a new stake in Tilray Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tilray Brands during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray Brands in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company's stock.

Tilray Brands Stock Performance

TLRY traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.69. The company's stock had a trading volume of 21,587,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,342. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tilray Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.00.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $206.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.35 million. Tilray Brands had a negative net margin of 156.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tilray Brands will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Tilray Brands Company Profile

Tilray Brands, Inc is a global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company engaged in the cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabinoid-based products. The company develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded products spanning medical cannabis, adult-use recreational products and wellness offerings. Through state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, research and development efforts, and quality control systems, Tilray Brands aims to deliver consistent, scalable products for a range of patient and consumer needs.

Tilray's product lineup includes cannabis flower, pre-rolls, oils and tinctures, vapes, edibles and topicals, as well as hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

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