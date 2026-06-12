Traders Purchase High Volume of Burlington Stores Put Options (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 6,020 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 136% compared to the average daily volume of 2,550 put options.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $365.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Burlington Stores from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $353.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Burlington Stores

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In related news, COO Travis Marquette sold 3,759 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.75, for a total transaction of $1,232,012.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 26,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,636,212.50. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Pasch sold 3,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.21, for a total value of $1,196,833.33. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,160.83. This trade represents a 36.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,142,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,782,201 shares of the company's stock worth $1,726,070,000 after buying an additional 232,358 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,110,632 shares of the company's stock worth $320,806,000 after acquiring an additional 165,078 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 50.0% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the company's stock worth $133,612,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,157 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter.

Key Burlington Stores News

Here are the key news stories impacting Burlington Stores this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates for Burlington Stores (BURL) for FY2027, FY2028, FY2029, and Q2 2028, suggesting expectations remain constructive for the company’s longer-term profit outlook.

Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates for for FY2027, FY2028, FY2029, and Q2 2028, suggesting expectations remain constructive for the company’s longer-term profit outlook. Positive Sentiment: The company continues to expand its store base, including a newly announced opening date for an Oshkosh location, which points to ongoing growth in its off-price retail footprint.

The company continues to expand its store base, including a newly announced opening date for an Oshkosh location, which points to ongoing growth in its off-price retail footprint. Neutral Sentiment: Previous earnings results were strong, with Burlington beating estimates on both EPS and revenue and issuing guidance above Wall Street expectations, which still supports the stock’s fundamental backdrop.

Previous earnings results were strong, with Burlington beating estimates on both EPS and revenue and issuing guidance above Wall Street expectations, which still supports the stock’s fundamental backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: An insider sale was reported, which can draw attention but does not necessarily indicate a change in the company’s business outlook.

An insider sale was reported, which can draw attention but does not necessarily indicate a change in the company’s business outlook. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed estimates for several near-to-medium-term quarters, including Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q3 2028, and Q4 2028, which may have weighed on sentiment around near-term earnings momentum.

Zacks Research trimmed estimates for several near-to-medium-term quarters, including Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q3 2028, and Q4 2028, which may have weighed on sentiment around near-term earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed a sharp increase in put buying, often a sign that some investors are positioning for more downside or hedging risk in BURL.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

BURL stock traded down $4.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $338.08. The company had a trading volume of 629,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,710. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $218.52 and a twelve month high of $351.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.36.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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