Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 38,222 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 39% compared to the typical daily volume of 27,518 call options.

Get Galaxy Digital alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Galaxy Digital from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Galaxy Digital from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $39.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Galaxy Digital

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Galaxy Digital news, Director Michael D. Daffey sold 250,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $7,192,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,505,419 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,310,904.63. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 51.53% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galaxy Digital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Galaxy Digital by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,434 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Galaxy Digital by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Galaxy Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Galaxy Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Galaxy Digital News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Galaxy Digital this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chardan Capital reaffirmed its Buy rating and set a $35 price target, implying substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. Benzinga analyst rating report

Chardan Capital reaffirmed its rating and set a $35 price target, implying substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Galaxy Digital reported adjusted EPS of a $0.09 loss, which was better than the $0.36 loss analysts expected. However, this compared with positive EPS of $0.08 in the prior-year quarter. Galaxy Digital quarterly earnings report

Galaxy Digital reported adjusted EPS of a $0.09 loss, which was better than the $0.36 loss analysts expected. However, this compared with positive EPS of $0.08 in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Galaxy announced a strategic collaboration with BNY to support staking through BNY’s institutional digital-asset custody platform. The agreement could strengthen Galaxy’s role in institutional crypto infrastructure and expand future service opportunities. Galaxy and BNY digital asset infrastructure collaboration

Galaxy announced a strategic collaboration with BNY to support staking through BNY’s institutional digital-asset custody platform. The agreement could strengthen Galaxy’s role in institutional crypto infrastructure and expand future service opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts collectively assign Galaxy Digital an average “Moderate Buy” rating, indicating constructive but not uniformly bullish sentiment. Galaxy Digital analyst ratings

Analysts collectively assign Galaxy Digital an average “Moderate Buy” rating, indicating constructive but not uniformly bullish sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Galaxy posted an $85 million Q2 net loss, $77 million of negative adjusted EBITDA and $43 million of adjusted gross profit. Management attributed the loss primarily to depreciation in digital-asset prices, underscoring the company’s high sensitivity to cryptocurrency market conditions. Revenue also missed estimates, while profitability metrics remained negative. The company ended the quarter with $2.7 billion of total equity and $2.5 billion in cash and stablecoins. Galaxy Digital second-quarter 2026 financial results

Galaxy Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLXY traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.14. 10,595,376 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,459,375. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.40. Galaxy Digital has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter. Galaxy Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.54%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Galaxy Digital will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. NASDAQ: GLXY is a diversified financial services and investment management firm dedicated to the digital assets and blockchain technology sectors. Established in 2018 by Mike Novogratz, the company operates across trading, asset management, principal investing and advisory services. Galaxy Digital caters to institutional clients, high-net-worth investors and corporations seeking exposure to cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols and other blockchain-based assets.

In its trading division, Galaxy Digital provides market-making, execution and over-the-counter (OTC) solutions for a wide range of digital tokens.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Galaxy Digital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Galaxy Digital wasn't on the list.

While Galaxy Digital currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here