Traders Purchase High Volume of TPG Call Options (NASDAQ:TPG)

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,169 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 194% compared to the typical volume of 1,077 call options.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TPG from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of TPG from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of TPG in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore set a $47.00 target price on TPG in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of TPG in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $60.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on TPG

TPG Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of TPG stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.40. 1,402,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,156. TPG has a 52 week low of $36.95 and a 52 week high of $70.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 219.57, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. TPG had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $628.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TPG will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of TPG by 481.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TPG in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in TPG by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 719 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TPG by 2,496.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in TPG by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company's stock.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc NASDAQ: TPG is a global alternative asset management firm that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, growth equity, real assets, credit and hedge funds. Founded in 1992 as Texas Pacific Group, the firm has expanded its product set to serve a broad set of institutional and individual investors through commingled funds, separately managed accounts and other customized investment vehicles.

TPG operates investment platforms that target buyouts, growth-stage companies, real estate and credit opportunities, and it has developed dedicated thematic and impact vehicles such as the TPG Rise Fund to pursue social and environmental outcomes alongside financial returns.

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