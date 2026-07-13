Traders Purchase Large Volume of Agenus Call Options (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 9,107 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,764% compared to the average volume of 318 call options.

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Agenus Trading Up 107.4%

AGEN stock traded up $3.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.95. 129,233,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,650. Agenus has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $289.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.08). Agenus had a net margin of 50.49% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Agenus will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Agenus News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Agenus this week:

Positive Sentiment: Agenus entered an oversubscribed private placement that brings in about $85 million upfront, with up to $255 million more possible if warrants are exercised, giving the company a potential $340 million total financing package. Article Title

Agenus entered an oversubscribed private placement that brings in about $85 million upfront, with up to $255 million more possible if warrants are exercised, giving the company a potential $340 million total financing package. Positive Sentiment: The new funding is intended to support the registrational Phase 3 ROBBIN trial of botensilimab plus balstilimab in MSS colon cancer, which investors may view as a clearer and more valuable development path. Article Title

The new funding is intended to support the registrational Phase 3 ROBBIN trial of botensilimab plus balstilimab in MSS colon cancer, which investors may view as a clearer and more valuable development path. Neutral Sentiment: Management said the cash runway could extend into 2027 even without warrant exercise, and potentially longer if the warrants are fully exercised, reducing near-term financing risk. Article Title

Management said the cash runway could extend into 2027 even without warrant exercise, and potentially longer if the warrants are fully exercised, reducing near-term financing risk. Neutral Sentiment: Agenus also said it plans to stop funding the BATTMAN metastatic colorectal cancer study, signaling a strategic pivot away from that program and toward ROBBIN. Article Title

Agenus also said it plans to stop funding the BATTMAN metastatic colorectal cancer study, signaling a strategic pivot away from that program and toward ROBBIN. Negative Sentiment: The BATTMAN cutback could be seen as a sign of prioritization under financial constraints, and the company still depends on future clinical progress to justify the sharp share-price jump. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGEN. Wall Street Zen upgraded Agenus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Agenus from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agenus has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $23.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Agenus

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agenus during the first quarter worth $88,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 3,080.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 441,486 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 427,604 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 608.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,637 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 67,530 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,976,000. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc NASDAQ: AGEN is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. The company focuses on the discovery and development of therapies designed to modulate the immune system's response to cancer. Leveraging proprietary platforms in checkpoint modulation, vaccine technology and adjuvant systems, Agenus aims to deliver combination regimens that enhance antitumor activity across a variety of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Agenus' pipeline includes monoclonal antibodies targeting immune checkpoints, cytokine-based therapeutics and vaccine candidates built on its engineered heat shock protein (HSP) platform.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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