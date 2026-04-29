Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 38,160 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 36% compared to the typical daily volume of 28,156 call options.

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Devon Energy Stock Up 3.1%

NYSE:DVN traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, reaching $51.04. The stock had a trading volume of 12,342,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,602,273. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average of $40.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.47. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $52.71.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.67 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Devon Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Trending Headlines about Devon Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Devon Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $59 and maintained an "Overweight" rating, providing a clear analyst catalyst that supports further upside. MarketScreener

Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $59 and maintained an "Overweight" rating, providing a clear analyst catalyst that supports further upside. Positive Sentiment: Zacks added DVN to multiple Rank #1 (Strong Buy) lists (momentum and value), which can attract momentum and quant-driven flows into the stock. Zacks Momentum

Zacks added DVN to multiple Rank #1 (Strong Buy) lists (momentum and value), which can attract momentum and quant-driven flows into the stock. Positive Sentiment: Merger progress: Devon cleared a key HSR waiting-period milestone and the Devon–Coterra deal remains on track for early May, reducing regulatory uncertainty and supporting upside from expected deal synergies. QuiverQuant merger note

Merger progress: Devon cleared a key HSR waiting-period milestone and the Devon–Coterra deal remains on track for early May, reducing regulatory uncertainty and supporting upside from expected deal synergies. Positive Sentiment: Sector tailwind: firmer crude prices and elevated supply‑risk (Strait of Hormuz concerns) are lifting U.S. E&P names, benefiting large-cap producers like Devon. QuiverQuant oil price note

Sector tailwind: firmer crude prices and elevated supply‑risk (Strait of Hormuz concerns) are lifting U.S. E&P names, benefiting large-cap producers like Devon. Neutral Sentiment: Scotiabank materially raised FY2026–FY2027 EPS forecasts (large upward revisions) but kept a "Sector Perform" rating with a $46 target — a mixed signal: earnings outlook improved, but the bank’s rating/target may limit buy-side conviction. MarketBeat / Scotiabank note

Scotiabank materially raised FY2026–FY2027 EPS forecasts (large upward revisions) but kept a "Sector Perform" rating with a $46 target — a mixed signal: earnings outlook improved, but the bank’s rating/target may limit buy-side conviction. Neutral Sentiment: Kimmeridge published an open letter urging the future Devon board (post‑merger) to pursue asset sales and capital‑allocation changes — could push value-enhancing moves but also introduces governance/strategic debate. Reuters on Kimmeridge

Kimmeridge published an open letter urging the future Devon board (post‑merger) to pursue asset sales and capital‑allocation changes — could push value-enhancing moves but also introduces governance/strategic debate. Negative Sentiment: Large institutional position shifts are mixed — Quiver shows significant buys by some managers but major reductions by others (e.g., UBS AM cut ~78.6% of its position), which can add volatility and signal divergent investor views. QuiverQuant holdings

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering upgraded Devon Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Devon Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $9,931,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 833,155 shares of the energy company's stock worth $29,210,000 after purchasing an additional 33,974 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 13,787.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 27,775 shares of the energy company's stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 27,575 shares during the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 161,368 shares of the energy company's stock worth $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 49,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 571,925 shares of the energy company's stock worth $20,052,000 after acquiring an additional 30,435 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation NYSE: DVN is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the exploration, development, production and marketing of hydrocarbons, including crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. Devon operates as an upstream energy company that acquires, evaluates and develops onshore resource plays using a combination of drilling, completion and production optimization techniques.

Core business activities include identifying and developing energy reserves, operating well programs and managing reservoir performance to generate production and cash flow.

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