Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 164,087 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 30% compared to the typical daily volume of 125,857 call options.

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Key Headlines Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and guidance lift — UNH reported stronger‑than‑expected Q1 results (EPS beat and revenue above estimates) and raised FY‑2026 adjusted EPS guidance to above $18.25, which is the primary catalyst for the rally. Business Wire: Q1 Results

Q1 beat and guidance lift — UNH reported stronger‑than‑expected Q1 results (EPS beat and revenue above estimates) and raised FY‑2026 adjusted EPS guidance to above $18.25, which is the primary catalyst for the rally. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street upgrades and price‑target increases — Multiple firms (Morgan Stanley, RBC, Oppenheimer, Wells Fargo, Barclays, Argus, Jefferies and others) raised ratings/targets after the quarter, adding buying momentum and supporting forward valuation. Benzinga: Analysts Increase Forecasts

Wall Street upgrades and price‑target increases — Multiple firms (Morgan Stanley, RBC, Oppenheimer, Wells Fargo, Barclays, Argus, Jefferies and others) raised ratings/targets after the quarter, adding buying momentum and supporting forward valuation. Positive Sentiment: AI and operational initiatives highlighted — Management flagged a sizable AI investment (about $1.5B) and rapid scale-up of Optum Real (high‑throughput claims/reimbursement platform), which investors view as structural drivers for efficiency and margin recovery. PYMNTS: UNH AI/Optum Real

AI and operational initiatives highlighted — Management flagged a sizable AI investment (about $1.5B) and rapid scale-up of Optum Real (high‑throughput claims/reimbursement platform), which investors view as structural drivers for efficiency and margin recovery. Neutral Sentiment: Sector ripple — UNH’s stronger print lifted other insurers (CVS, Humana, Molina, Centene) as investors re‑price Medicare Advantage and managed‑care exposure; this is sentiment flow rather than company‑specific news. Yahoo: Sector Impact

Sector ripple — UNH’s stronger print lifted other insurers (CVS, Humana, Molina, Centene) as investors re‑price Medicare Advantage and managed‑care exposure; this is sentiment flow rather than company‑specific news. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call detail available — Transcript/highlights show management focused on margin discipline and restructuring; useful for modeling but not an immediate price driver beyond the beat-and-raise. Seeking Alpha: Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call detail available — Transcript/highlights show management focused on margin discipline and restructuring; useful for modeling but not an immediate price driver beyond the beat-and-raise. Negative Sentiment: Policy/program uncertainty — UnitedHealth flagged challenges around a Medicare pilot to cover obesity drugs, creating execution and reimbursement uncertainty that could affect future medical cost trends. Reuters: Medicare Obesity Drug Pilot

Policy/program uncertainty — UnitedHealth flagged challenges around a Medicare pilot to cover obesity drugs, creating execution and reimbursement uncertainty that could affect future medical cost trends. Negative Sentiment: Medical‑cost and execution risk persist — While Q1 showed easing, management and analysts still warn that medical‑cost volatility and prior year operational issues remain risks to sustaining margin recovery; a minority of analysts remain cautious. Reuters: Q1 Profit & Risks

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axis Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,338 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE UNH traded up $7.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $353.51. The company's stock had a trading volume of 11,791,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,748,933. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.84. The stock has a market cap of $320.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.40. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $438.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.20 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $395.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $377.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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