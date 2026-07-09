Traders Purchase Large Volume of NewAmsterdam Pharma Put Options (NASDAQ:NAMS)

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 4,003 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 717% compared to the typical daily volume of 490 put options.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NAMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised NewAmsterdam Pharma from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NewAmsterdam Pharma currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NAMS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $1,208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 24,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,460.60. The trade was a 62.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.74% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewAmsterdam Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 4,425.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 900 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NAMS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.60. 164,361 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,626. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 0.08. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $42.21.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative net margin of 943.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. Equities research analysts predict that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small‐molecule therapies for cardiometabolic diseases. The company’s research efforts are aimed at addressing key unmet needs in metabolic syndrome, obesity and type 2 diabetes by modulating pathways involved in glucose regulation, energy homeostasis and lipid metabolism.

The company’s development pipeline features multiple small‐molecule candidates at various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

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