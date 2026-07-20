Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.0833.

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COOK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Traeger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Traeger in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Traeger from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Traeger from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Traeger

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Traeger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Traeger by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,409 shares of the company's stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,447 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Traeger during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Traeger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company's stock.

Traeger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COOK opened at $68.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.70. Traeger has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The firm has a market cap of $190.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.95.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $4.85. The firm had revenue of $94.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. Analysts anticipate that Traeger will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Traeger

Traeger, trading on the NYSE under the ticker COOK, is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of wood pellet grills and outdoor cooking appliances. The company's core product lineup features a range of hardwood-pellet grills that combine wood-fired flavor with digital temperature control. Beyond grills, Traeger offers a suite of accessories—such as grill covers, smoking woods, meat probes and recipe rubs—as well as outdoor kitchen solutions designed to serve both consumer and light-commercial segments.

Founded in 1985 by Joe Traeger, the brand pioneered the wood-pellet grilling category.

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