Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Trainline Plc (LON:TRN - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 397.

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A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRN shares. Shore Capital Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Trainline from GBX 235 to GBX 230 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 330 price objective on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

View Our Latest Research Report on TRN

Trainline Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of LON TRN opened at GBX 236.60 on Wednesday. Trainline has a one year low of GBX 178 and a one year high of GBX 308.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £870.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 215.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 224.49.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline's ambition is to bring together rail, coach and other travel services into one simple mobile experience so travellers can easily find the best prices for their journey and access smart, real-time travel information on the go. By making rail and coach travel easier, our aim is to encourage people all over the world to make more environmentally sustainable travel choices. As most rail and coach tickets continue to be sold offline at the station, and as customers and governments commit to more environmentally friendly modes of travel, we see significant growth opportunities for Trainline over the long term.

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