Trane Technologies (TT) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.26 per share and revenue of $6.1938 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.10. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 35.55%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Trane Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Trane Technologies to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $474.20 on Thursday. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $348.06 and a 52-week high of $505.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.07.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Trane Technologies's payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 4,593 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,296,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,500. The trade was a 54.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,776,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $749,424,000 after acquiring an additional 70,172 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,641,551 shares of the company's stock worth $692,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,486 shares of the company's stock worth $621,352,000 after acquiring an additional 31,904 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,471,378 shares of the company's stock worth $572,661,000 after purchasing an additional 71,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,242,031 shares of the company's stock worth $483,400,000 after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TT. Evercore initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $516.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TT

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies NYSE: TT is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

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