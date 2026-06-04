Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Major Shareholder Acquires $53,820.00 in Stock

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI - Get Free Report) major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.94 per share, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 3,443,529 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,776,910.26. This trade represents a 0.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Realty Invest Transcontinental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 1,700 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.89 per share, for a total transaction of $30,413.00.

On Thursday, May 21st, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 2,002 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $35,935.90.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 351 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $6,237.27.

On Friday, May 8th, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 2 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $35.50.

On Thursday, May 7th, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 1,520 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.86 per share, with a total value of $27,147.20.

On Monday, March 30th, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 2 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $35.50.

On Friday, March 27th, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 40 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $710.00.

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Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE TCI traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $36.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,793. Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $31.48 and a one year high of $59.65. The stock has a market cap of $313.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company's 50-day moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.27.

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a net margin of 18.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,728 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 739 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Transcontinental Realty Investors presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TCI

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment company listed on the NYSE under the ticker TCI. The company specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of neighborhood and community shopping centers. Its core focus is on open‐air retail properties anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies and national discount retailers, providing stable tenant demand and long‐term lease structures.

The firm’s portfolio comprises a diversified collection of retail shopping centers located primarily in the Midwest and Southern regions of the United States.

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