Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Major Shareholder Purchases $30,413.00 in Stock

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI - Get Free Report) major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 1,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.89 per share, with a total value of $30,413.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 3,449,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,704,470.56. This trade represents a 0.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Realty Invest Transcontinental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 21st, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 2,002 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $35,935.90.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 351 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $6,237.27.

On Friday, May 8th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 2 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $35.50.

On Thursday, May 7th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 1,520 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.86 per share, with a total value of $27,147.20.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 3,000 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.94 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 2 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $35.50.

On Friday, March 27th, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 40 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $710.00.

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Transcontinental Realty Investors Price Performance

Shares of TCI traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,793. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.72 million, a P/E ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 0.54. Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.48 and a 1-year high of $59.65.

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 18.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Transcontinental Realty Investors from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Transcontinental Realty Investors to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Transcontinental Realty Investors

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,960 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 739 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,703 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment company listed on the NYSE under the ticker TCI. The company specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of neighborhood and community shopping centers. Its core focus is on open‐air retail properties anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies and national discount retailers, providing stable tenant demand and long‐term lease structures.

The firm’s portfolio comprises a diversified collection of retail shopping centers located primarily in the Midwest and Southern regions of the United States.

Further Reading

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