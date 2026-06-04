Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Major Shareholder Purchases $35,935.90 in Stock

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI - Get Free Report) major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 2,002 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $35,935.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,447,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,880,901.80. This represents a 0.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Realty Invest Transcontinental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 1,700 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.89 per share, with a total value of $30,413.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 351 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $6,237.27.

On Friday, May 8th, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 2 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $35.50.

On Thursday, May 7th, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 1,520 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.86 per share, with a total value of $27,147.20.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 3,000 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.94 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 2 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $35.50.

On Friday, March 27th, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 40 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $710.00.

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Transcontinental Realty Investors Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE TCI traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,793. Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $31.48 and a one year high of $59.65. The company has a market cap of $313.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company's fifty day moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average is $44.27.

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a net margin of 18.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCI. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Report on Transcontinental Realty Investors

Institutional Trading of Transcontinental Realty Investors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,960 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 739 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,703 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment company listed on the NYSE under the ticker TCI. The company specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of neighborhood and community shopping centers. Its core focus is on open‐air retail properties anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies and national discount retailers, providing stable tenant demand and long‐term lease structures.

The firm’s portfolio comprises a diversified collection of retail shopping centers located primarily in the Midwest and Southern regions of the United States.

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