PPDAI Group NYSE: FINV, referred to as FinVolution Group on its earnings call, reported a sharp drop in third-quarter loan volume as funding constraints and collection disruptions weighed on its China business. Management said growth overseas helped cushion the impact and reiterated its full-year revenue outlook, while projecting a result at the low end of the range.

Group loan volume fell 56% from the second quarter to approximately CNY 20 billion. Net revenue declined 25% sequentially to CNY 2.6 billion, and net profit fell 52% to CNY 206 million, Chief Financial Officer Alexis Xu said.

Get PPDAI Group alerts: Sign Up

Chief Executive Officer Tim Li said a credit event at another platform in July weakened confidence in China’s loan facilitation industry, prompting financial institutions to pull back funding. A nationwide campaign affecting collection agencies also reduced collection capacity, he said.

FinVolution responded by tightening underwriting and directing available funding toward higher-quality existing borrowers. China loan volume fell 61% sequentially to approximately CNY 16 billion, while China revenue declined 38% to CNY 1.5 billion.

Credit Pressure and Funding Costs Remain Elevated

Xu said funding had recovered from its late-July low and was broadly sufficient for the volume the company was comfortable originating. Supply remained below normal levels, however, and funding costs rose to approximately 4.3% in the third quarter from 3.7% in the second quarter. Xu said costs could rise slightly further in the fourth quarter.

Credit metrics also deteriorated as borrowers faced tighter access to credit and collections became more difficult. Day-one delinquency rose to 6.35% from 5.26% in the prior quarter, while the 30-day collection rate fell to 85.5% from 89.4%, Xu said. The company expects vintage costs of 3.5% for loans originated in the third quarter, compared with 2.7% for the second-quarter vintage.

Total provision expense was broadly flat at CNY 1.35 billion despite lower originations, reflecting higher credit costs on legacy loans. Xu said the company’s average loan tenure is eight to nine months and that risk in the existing book typically takes two to three quarters to work its way out.

There were early signs of improvement in October: the CM2 flow rate, an early risk indicator, fell 6% from September, helped by a modest improvement in the 30-day collection rate. Xu cautioned that it was too early to call a turning point and said the company needed more time to determine whether the improvement would hold.

Overseas Growth Helps Offset China Slowdown

Overseas loan volume rose 11% year over year to CNY 4 billion, while overseas revenue increased 11% to CNY 949 million. The segment accounted for 37% of group revenue in the quarter and generated CNY 62 million in operating profit, more than double the prior-year level, management said.

Indonesia remained the company’s largest overseas market. Offline buy-now-pay-later products accounted for about 31% of Indonesian volume, up from approximately 25% in the prior quarter. Li said the products allow the company to verify the use of funds more easily and acquire customers through merchant relationships.

In the Philippines, volume declined 5% sequentially as the business adjusted to a new rate cap. Li said the transition was largely complete and that the company expected to resume growth in coming quarters. Australian volume rose 21% sequentially, supported by a shift toward larger loans and the use of transaction-level data through open banking.

Li said all three overseas markets were profitable at the operating level. Overseas represented 31% of group revenue for the first nine months of 2026, exceeding the company’s 30% target for the year. Its longer-term goal is for overseas to account for more than 50% of revenue.

Guidance and Capital Allocation

FinVolution reiterated its full-year revenue guidance of CNY 11.5 billion to CNY 12.9 billion and said it expected to finish near the lower end. Revenue totaled CNY 9.2 billion in the first nine months. Xu also said the company remained on track for its approximately $30 million full-year overseas EBITDA target.

The company ended the quarter with CNY 8.4 billion in cash and short-term investments. It repurchased $4.3 million of shares during the quarter, bringing the nine-month total to $71.1 million, and bought back approximately $90 million of convertible senior notes in October.

Xu said funding the business remains the capital allocation priority, with liquidity needed for both the China operation and overseas expansion. Share repurchases will remain flexible based on factors including trading prices, market liquidity, cash and capital needs, she said.

About PPDAI Group (NYSE:FINV)

PPDAI Group, now known as FinVolution Group, operates an online consumer finance platform that connects individual borrowers with financial institutions and other funding partners. The company uses technology and data analytics to support borrower assessment, risk management and loan facilitation. Founded in China, the company has expanded beyond its home market into countries in Southeast Asia, including Indonesia and the Philippines. Its platform serves consumers seeking credit and partners seeking technology-enabled access to consumer lending opportunities.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PPDAI Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PPDAI Group wasn't on the list.

While PPDAI Group currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Forget Nvidia, Meta, and Google. Here's The New Magnificent Seven. Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets. Get This Free Report