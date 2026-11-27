X Financial NYSE: XYF reported a third-quarter net loss as revenue fell, loan volumes contracted and credit-related provisions increased. Management said it would continue to prioritize credit quality and capital preservation, while withholding quantitative guidance for the fourth quarter.

The company recorded a net loss of CNY 159.6 million, or $23.8 million, for the quarter ended September 30, compared with net income of CNY 47 million in the second quarter and CNY 421.2 million a year earlier. Total net revenue fell 60.7% year over year to CNY 771.5 million, or $115.1 million, and declined 22.4% from the prior quarter.

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President Kent Li said credit trends deteriorated during the quarter and that the company had tightened borrower selection in a challenging operating environment. X Financial facilitated and originated CNY 4.35 billion in loans, down 87.1% from a year earlier and 62.6% sequentially.

Revenue Falls as Lending Slows

Chief Financial Strategy Officer Noah Kauffman attributed the revenue decline primarily to substantially lower loan facilitation volumes, as well as lower post-origination service fees and financing income. The company served approximately 290,269 active borrowers during the quarter, down 88.1% year over year.

Chief Financial Officer Frank Fuya Zheng said loan facilitation services fees fell 95.3% from a year earlier to approximately CNY 45 million, while post-origination service fees declined 64.1% to CNY 103 million. Finance income fell 24.6% to CNY 281 million, and guarantee income declined 1.9% to approximately CNY 184 million.

Total operating costs and expenses fell 57.4% year over year to CNY 680.7 million. Acquisition and marketing expenses declined to CNY 89 million from CNY 524.9 million a year earlier, as the company continued to prioritize capital efficiency over volume growth, Kauffman said.

Income from operations remained positive at CNY 90.8 million, but fell 74.9% year over year. Kauffman said income tax expense of CNY 184.6 million and a CNY 70.9 million loss from equity in affiliates, net of tax, contributed to the net loss.

On a per-ADS basis, the company reported a basic loss of CNY 4.38, or about $0.65, compared with basic earnings of CNY 10.56 a year earlier. Its non-GAAP adjusted net loss was approximately CNY 152 million, compared with adjusted net income of CNY 438 million in the prior-year quarter.

Early-Stage Delinquencies Rise

The 31- to 60-day delinquency rate increased to 2.4% at September 30, from 1.73% at the end of the second quarter and 1.85% a year earlier. Li said the increase indicated deteriorating credit trends and could continue in the near term.

The 91- to 180-day delinquency rate fell to 7.83% from 9.09% at the end of the second quarter, but remained above the 3.52% recorded a year earlier. Aggregate credit-related provisions rose 35.5% sequentially to CNY 248.1 million, though they were 49.5% below the prior-year level.

Li said X Financial was refining underwriting criteria for newer loan vintages and extending automation across servicing and collections. Its outstanding loan balance was CNY 14.7 billion at quarter-end, down 76.6% year over year.

Buyout Proposal and Outlook

Kauffman said the board formed a special committee of independent directors on November 18 to evaluate a preliminary, nonbinding proposal from Mangrove Coast Investment Limited. Announced November 6, the proposal calls for Mangrove to acquire all outstanding ordinary shares it does not beneficially own for $6.03 per ADS.

During the question-and-answer session, Zheng said the committee was in the final stages of engaging legal and independent financial advisers and that he expected their names to be announced in a Form 6-K the following week. Kauffman declined to speculate on the proposer’s motivations and said it was too early to discuss transaction timing. He cautioned that there was no assurance a definitive agreement would be reached or a transaction completed.

Zheng said the company had approximately CNY 1.7 billion in cash, including restricted cash, at quarter-end, down from approximately CNY 2 billion at the end of the second quarter. Shareholders’ equity was approximately CNY 7.5 billion against total assets of CNY 10.3 billion.

From January 1 through November 13, X Financial repurchased approximately 3.2 million ADSs for about $15.6 million. Zheng said approximately $32.4 million remained under the existing $100 million repurchase program, which expires November 30, 2026.

Citing material uncertainty in the operating environment, Zheng said the company was not providing quantitative fourth-quarter guidance. He said X Financial would resume guidance when visibility improves.

About X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

X Financial is a China-based financial technology company that operates an online platform for consumer lending. The platform connects individual borrowers seeking credit with financial institutions and other funding partners. Its services include unsecured personal credit products, such as Xiaoying Card Loan, which provides eligible customers with access to online credit. The company uses digital processes to support customer acquisition, credit assessment, loan facilitation and servicing. Founded in 2014, X Financial serves customers in China.

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