Transdigm Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TDG)

Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,041 call options on the company. This is an increase of 371% compared to the average daily volume of 645 call options.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.06, for a total value of $12,817,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,259,512.88. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total value of $4,979,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,408. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,096 shares of company stock valued at $52,625,524. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transdigm Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Transdigm Group by 392.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,592 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,824 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $34,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,230 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $22,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Transdigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $10,238,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Transdigm Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,476,661 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,293,527,000 after purchasing an additional 268,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Transdigm Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,518.25.

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Transdigm Group Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of Transdigm Group stock traded down $51.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,240.32. 147,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,388. Transdigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $1,123.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1,623.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,257.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,277.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.Transdigm Group's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.11 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. Analysts predict that Transdigm Group will post 37.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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