TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Hold" from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMDX. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TransMedics Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $174.00 to $142.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of TransMedics Group from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of TransMedics Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

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Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In related news, Director Thomas J. Gunderson sold 9,624 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $722,377.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,148.52. This trade represents a 36.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 74.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 265 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company's stock.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $74.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.89. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $156.00. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $71.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.32). TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 27.04%.The company had revenue of $173.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc is a medical device company headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, that specializes in advanced organ preservation and transport systems for transplantation. The company's flagship technology, the Organ Care System (OCS), maintains donor organs in a near-physiologic, warm, beating state during transportation, with the aim of extending preservation times and improving post‐transplant outcomes. TransMedics' solutions address a critical need in transplantation by reducing ischemic injury and expanding the donor organ pool.

TransMedics currently markets two commercially available OCS platforms.

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