Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.00.

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Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B Price Performance

Shares of TGS opened at $30.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.63. Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average of $30.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Trading of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,657 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 536.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,348 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 1,027.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,390 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA NYSE: TGS is an Argentina‐based midstream energy company principally engaged in the transportation, storage and processing of natural gas. Established in 1992 following the privatization of the state‐owned gas utility, TGS operates one of the country's largest pipeline networks, carrying gas from production basins in the Neuquén and Golfo San Jorge regions to major consumption markets in Buenos Aires and beyond. The company's infrastructure supports both domestic supply and export volumes bound for neighboring countries.

In addition to its core pipeline business, TGS maintains a significant gas processing division that extracts natural gas liquids (NGL) and produces liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and other by‐products.

Further Reading

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