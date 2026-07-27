Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (TGS) Expected to Release Earnings on Monday

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.62 per share and revenue of $317.8750 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE TGS opened at $30.41 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.76. Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating on shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $39.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,627,579 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $42,154,000 after buying an additional 137,032 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,206,803 shares of the energy company's stock worth $37,520,000 after acquiring an additional 628,438 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its stake in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 143.2% in the third quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 201,014 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 118,357 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 11.0% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 182,354 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,256 shares of the energy company's stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 114,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company's stock.

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA NYSE: TGS is an Argentina‐based midstream energy company principally engaged in the transportation, storage and processing of natural gas. Established in 1992 following the privatization of the state‐owned gas utility, TGS operates one of the country's largest pipeline networks, carrying gas from production basins in the Neuquén and Golfo San Jorge regions to major consumption markets in Buenos Aires and beyond. The company's infrastructure supports both domestic supply and export volumes bound for neighboring countries.

In addition to its core pipeline business, TGS maintains a significant gas processing division that extracts natural gas liquids (NGL) and produces liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and other by‐products.

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