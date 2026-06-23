TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Sets New 12-Month Low - Should You Sell?

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $63.37 and last traded at $64.3890, with a volume of 2848426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.60.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. New Street Research set a $100.00 price target on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 price objective on TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded TransUnion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on TransUnion from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRU

TransUnion Stock Down 0.3%

The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $70.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 14.91%.The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio is 13.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 6,683 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $480,307.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,973.76. This represents a 12.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $70,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 65,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,642,292.82. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 25,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,542 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1,318.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 367 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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