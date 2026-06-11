Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.40.

TNL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 price target on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th.

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Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 1,748 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $122,901.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $130,284.43. This represents a 48.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 28,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,964,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 33,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,329,012.47. The trade was a 45.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 55,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,007 over the last quarter. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 43.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 181.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 791 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 102.2% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Trading Down 1.4%

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $71.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.58. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $47.61 and a 12-month high of $81.00.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.06%. The business had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $954.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Travel + Leisure's payout ratio is 67.42%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co NYSE: TNL is a leisure travel company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, that specializes in vacation ownership, membership programs and branded travel experiences. The company operates an extensive portfolio of vacation clubs and destination services, offering members access to resorts, hotels, cruises and guided tours in markets around the world. Through its flagship membership brands, Travel + Leisure Co provides curated vacation packages, exchange services and unique travel itineraries that cater to both individual and family travelers.

In addition to its membership offerings, Travel + Leisure Co manages a network of resort properties and hospitality assets across North America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

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