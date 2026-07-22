Travel + Leisure Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Travel + Leisure NYSE: TNL raised its full-year 2026 outlook after reporting stronger second-quarter results and announcing two acquisitions that management said will expand its resort network and owner base.

President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Brown said the company’s second-quarter and first-half performance reflected “consistent execution” and the durability of its business model, citing healthy owner trends, robust travel demand, recurring upgrade sales and increasing new owner sales.

For the second quarter, Travel + Leisure reported revenue of $1.06 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $269 million. Brown said gross vacation ownership interest, or VOI, sales increased 6% and exceeded the company’s guidance range, supported by high-quality tours and strong owner engagement. Volume per guest rose 2% year over year to $3,318, also ahead of plan.

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Chief Financial Officer Erik Hoag said revenue increased 4%, adjusted EBITDA rose 8% and adjusted earnings per share grew 14% in the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 70 basis points, which he attributed to operating leverage across the business.

Vacation Ownership Drives Growth

The company’s Vacation Ownership segment remained the primary driver of results. Hoag said gross VOI sales increased 6% to $693 million, while segment revenue rose 6% to $907 million. Segment adjusted EBITDA increased 13% to $247 million.

Hoag said tours increased 1% in the quarter, reflecting solid demand and new owner acquisition. New owner mix was slightly higher year over year, with healthy transaction volume and close rates.

Brown said the company’s consumer remains healthy and continues to prioritize travel. He pointed to first-half arrivals, adjusted for strategic resort closures, increasing year over year, as well as strong forward bookings. The booking window was 109 days and the average length of stay was four days, both at or above prior-year levels.

In response to a question from Patrick Scholes of Truist Securities about the state of the consumer, Hoag said booking patterns, forward bookings, length of stay and distance traveled remained consistent with what the company saw in the first quarter. “We’ve not seen anything in our metrics that would indicate there’s a weakening occurring,” Hoag said.

Guidance Raised After Strong First Half and Acquisitions

Travel + Leisure raised its full-year outlook, citing stronger-than-expected core business performance and the expected contribution from the acquisitions of Yes& Vacations and Spinnaker Resorts.

Hoag said that, excluding acquisitions, the company now expects full-year adjusted EBITDA of $1.05 billion to $1.065 billion. Including the expected contribution from the acquisitions, Travel + Leisure now expects:

Gross VOI sales of $2.6 billion to $2.675 billion;

Adjusted EBITDA of $1.065 billion to $1.085 billion;

A consolidated loan loss provision rate of approximately 21%;

A full-year adjusted tax rate of approximately 29%;

Free cash flow conversion of roughly half of adjusted EBITDA; and

Year-over-year adjusted EPS growth of approximately 20%.

For the third quarter, the company expects gross VOI sales of $700 million to $740 million, adjusted EBITDA of $275 million to $285 million, and volume per guest of $3,300 to $3,350.

Yes& Vacations and Spinnaker Resorts Add Resorts and Owners

Brown said the acquisitions of Yes& Vacations and Spinnaker Resorts add 23 resorts, including six properties in Hilton Head and seven in Maui. He described those markets as high-demand leisure destinations where new development is challenging.

The acquisitions also add more than 100,000 owners, expanding Travel + Leisure’s owner base by more than 10%. Brown said the acquired owners are similar in age and average income to the company’s existing owner base, and approximately 80% have fully paid off their timeshare loans.

Hoag said Travel + Leisure is investing approximately $340 million to acquire businesses expected to generate about $50 million of adjusted EBITDA on a full-year synergized basis. After securitizing roughly $80 million of finance receivables, he said net capital deployed falls to about $260 million, implying a net investment multiple of approximately 5 times adjusted EBITDA.

Hoag said the transactions add approximately 0.2 turn of leverage, and the company expects to end 2026 with leverage of 3.2 times. He said the deals were funded through cash and existing debt capacity and did not require a change to the company’s capital return commitment.

During the question-and-answer portion of the call, Brown said the acquisitions provide both resort portfolio expansion and a larger owner base for potential future upgrades, particularly as owners are introduced to Travel + Leisure’s broader network and points-based system.

Capital Returns Continue

Management emphasized that shareholder returns remain a priority. Brown said the company returned $253 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases during the first half of the year and reduced common shares outstanding by 4%.

Hoag said the company repurchased approximately $88 million of common stock in the second quarter, up 25% from the prior year, while continuing to pay its quarterly dividend. He said Travel + Leisure expects a similar level of buybacks in 2026 compared with 2025, even after the announced acquisitions.

The company ended the quarter with more than $1.2 billion of available liquidity across cash and its revolving credit facility. Hoag also said Travel + Leisure completed its second asset-backed securities transaction of the year, raising $300 million at a 98% advance rate and a 5.52% coupon.

Loan Performance and Segment Trends

Hoag said credit performance remained consistent with underwriting standards. Weighted average FICO scores at origination remained above 740, down payment levels improved year over year, and the loan provision rate was flat year over year. Delinquency rates improved sequentially from the first quarter.

Asked about loan loss trends, Hoag said early-stage delinquencies improved by roughly 80 basis points from the first quarter, more than the roughly 40 basis points of seasonal improvement the company would typically expect. He reiterated that Travel + Leisure expects its organic 2026 loan loss provision to be below 2025 levels, though the acquired portfolios are expected to add some pressure.

The Travel and Membership segment remained under pressure. Hoag said second-quarter revenue declined 5% to $157 million, while segment adjusted EBITDA fell 11% to $49 million, reflecting the continued evolution of the exchange business. He said the company is focused on stabilizing long-term earnings and free cash flow through operational improvements, strategic partnerships and digital initiatives.

Brown also highlighted progress in Travel + Leisure’s multi-brand strategy, saying Margaritaville is on track to exceed $150 million in annual VOI sales, Accor Vacation Club sales are on track to nearly double in 2026, and Eddie Bauer Adventure Club sales are exceeding expectations. Sports Illustrated Resorts is progressing, with the Nashville resort expected to open in the third quarter and sales already underway at a new sales center.

Brown closed the call by saying 2026 is “shaping up to be another great year” for the company, supported by first-half growth, the two acquisitions and continued capital discipline.

About Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co NYSE: TNL is a leisure travel company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, that specializes in vacation ownership, membership programs and branded travel experiences. The company operates an extensive portfolio of vacation clubs and destination services, offering members access to resorts, hotels, cruises and guided tours in markets around the world. Through its flagship membership brands, Travel + Leisure Co provides curated vacation packages, exchange services and unique travel itineraries that cater to both individual and family travelers.

In addition to its membership offerings, Travel + Leisure Co manages a network of resort properties and hospitality assets across North America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

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