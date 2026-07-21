Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "underweight" rating on the insurance provider's stock. Morgan Stanley's target price points to a potential downside of 10.37% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore set a $329.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $321.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $346.53.

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Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of TRV opened at $368.20 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $315.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $252.26 and a 1-year high of $371.94.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $10.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $4.63. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 16.95%.Travelers Companies's revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 28.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 6,735 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total transaction of $2,079,633.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,049,010.86. This represents a 12.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,557 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.64, for a total transaction of $483,666.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 259,590 shares in the company, valued at $80,639,037.60. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,292 shares of company stock worth $5,639,800. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $24,167,000. Rit Capital Partners PLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,450,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 901,938 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $261,616,000 after acquiring an additional 133,152 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,774,756 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $514,786,000 after purchasing an additional 89,159 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 66,016 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $19,149,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Travelers Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Travelers delivered better-than-expected Q2 results, with earnings and revenue beating estimates, and analysts responded by raising price targets, including Truist lifting its target to $425 and keeping a buy rating. Article Title

Travelers delivered better-than-expected Q2 results, with earnings and revenue beating estimates, and analysts responded by raising price targets, including Truist lifting its target to $425 and keeping a buy rating. Positive Sentiment: The company is being highlighted as a top dividend stock for 2026 by Josh Brown, which may appeal to income-focused investors looking for steady insurers with high-quality payouts. Article Title

The company is being highlighted as a top dividend stock for 2026 by Josh Brown, which may appeal to income-focused investors looking for steady insurers with high-quality payouts. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary described Travelers’ Q2 performance as “incredibly strong,” citing underwriting strength and improved capital returns, which reinforces the bullish post-earnings narrative. Article Title

Recent commentary described Travelers’ Q2 performance as “incredibly strong,” citing underwriting strength and improved capital returns, which reinforces the bullish post-earnings narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target to $385 but kept a neutral rating, suggesting the stock may be fairly valued after its recent rally. Article Title

Citigroup raised its price target to $385 but kept a neutral rating, suggesting the stock may be fairly valued after its recent rally. Neutral Sentiment: DOWLING & PARTN trimmed its FY2028 EPS estimate to $27.00 versus the current consensus of $28.39, implying some longer-term expectations are a bit more cautious. Article Title

DOWLING & PARTN trimmed its FY2028 EPS estimate to $27.00 versus the current consensus of $28.39, implying some longer-term expectations are a bit more cautious. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs downgraded Travelers to sell with a $350 target, signaling concern that upside may be limited after the post-earnings move. Article Title

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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