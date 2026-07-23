Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Reaches New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $374.00 and last traded at $372.6150, with a volume of 2475764 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $369.63.

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Travelers Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded Travelers (TRV) to Rank #2 (Buy) , citing improving earnings prospects and increasing optimism that can support the shares in the near term. Article Title

Zacks upgraded to , citing improving earnings prospects and increasing optimism that can support the shares in the near term. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at DOWLING & PARTN raised their earnings forecasts for Travelers, lifting FY2026 EPS estimates to $32.50 and FY2027 EPS to $28.75 , both above prior views and near or above consensus. Article Title

Analysts at raised their earnings forecasts for Travelers, lifting FY2026 EPS estimates to and FY2027 EPS to , both above prior views and near or above consensus. Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial increased its price target on TRV to $425 , and Citigroup said the stock is expected to rise, reinforcing bullish sentiment around the name. Article Title

increased its price target on to , and said the stock is expected to rise, reinforcing bullish sentiment around the name. Positive Sentiment: The company’s recent earnings beat and commentary on underwriting discipline, AI-driven gains, and stronger investment income continue to support the stock’s recent momentum. Article Title

The company’s recent earnings beat and commentary on underwriting discipline, AI-driven gains, and stronger investment income continue to support the stock’s recent momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts remain cautious: Morgan Stanley raised its price target but kept an underweight rating, highlighting that not all Wall Street views are fully constructive. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $353.26.

Read Our Latest Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $318.75 and a 200-day moving average of $303.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $10.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.41 by $4.63. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 16.95%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 30.81 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio is 13.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 6,735 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total value of $2,079,633.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,049,010.86. This represents a 12.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,557 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.64, for a total transaction of $483,666.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 259,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,639,037.60. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,292 shares of company stock valued at $5,639,800. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $6,759,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 4,521 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.3% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company's stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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