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TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
TravelSky Technology logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Shares gapped down premarket, falling from a prior close of $13.17 to open at $12.38 and last trading at $12.38 on very light volume (255 shares), leaving the stock below its 50‑day ($13.32) and 200‑day ($13.52) moving averages.
  • The company shows very low leverage and strong liquidity, with a debt‑to‑equity ratio of 0.02 and quick and current ratios of about 3.04 and 3.05, respectively.
  • TravelSky is a leading provider of air‑travel IT in China, operating core passenger service systems and an electronic distribution network that underpins the majority of domestic ticketing and serves international carriers and agencies.
  • Five stocks we like better than TravelSky Technology.

TravelSky Technology Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSYHY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.17, but opened at $12.38. TravelSky Technology shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 255 shares changing hands.

TravelSky Technology Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.05.

About TravelSky Technology

(Get Free Report)

TravelSky Technology Limited is a leading provider of information technology solutions for the air travel industry in the People’s Republic of China. Established in 2001 through an asset reorganization of aviation IT operations previously overseen by the Civil Aviation Administration of China, the company has developed a comprehensive platform for airline reservation, distribution and related services. TravelSky’s technology underpins the vast majority of domestic air ticketing in China and supports a growing number of international carriers and travel agencies.

The company’s core offerings include a passenger service system (PSS) that manages reservation and ticketing processes, as well as an electronic distribution network that connects airlines with travel agents, corporate accounts and online channels.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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