Travis Boersma Sells 749,999 Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) Chairman Travis Boersma sold 749,999 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $45,292,439.61. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 2,671,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,353,323.45. This represents a 21.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Travis Boersma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Travis Boersma sold 750,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $47,265,000.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Travis Boersma sold 447,299 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $26,059,639.74.

On Friday, May 29th, Travis Boersma sold 302,700 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $17,638,329.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Travis Boersma sold 205,127 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $11,519,932.32.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Travis Boersma sold 544,872 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $30,627,255.12.

Get Dutch Bros alerts: Sign Up

Dutch Bros Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE BROS traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.24. 2,149,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,591,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business's 50-day moving average is $54.57 and its 200-day moving average is $55.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.36. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.58 and a twelve month high of $74.65.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $464.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.70 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.61%.The business's revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Dutch Bros by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,843 shares of the company's stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 305,714 shares of the company's stock worth $18,875,000 after purchasing an additional 22,323 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,895 shares of the company's stock worth $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 38,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,978,441 shares of the company's stock worth $135,266,000 after purchasing an additional 121,683 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dutch Bros from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dutch Bros from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $76.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dutch Bros, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dutch Bros wasn't on the list.

While Dutch Bros currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here