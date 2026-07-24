Trend Micro Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Up 1,058.0% in July

Trend Micro Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMICY - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,566 shares, an increase of 1,058.0% from the June 30th total of 567 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,014 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's shares are sold short.

Get Trend Micro alerts: Sign Up

Trend Micro Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of TMICY stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $38.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,315. Trend Micro has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $65.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 13.23%.The business had revenue of $467.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.87 million. On average, analysts expect that Trend Micro will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMICY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trend Micro from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research raised Trend Micro to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on TMICY

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated is a global cybersecurity company that develops software and services to protect data and networks from evolving digital threats. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, with additional offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, the company offers solutions designed to safeguard businesses, governments and individual users. Since its founding in 1988, Trend Micro has focused on leveraging advanced threat intelligence and machine learning to deliver proactive security measures.

The company's product portfolio spans endpoint security, network defense, cloud security and threat intelligence services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Trend Micro, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Trend Micro wasn't on the list.

While Trend Micro currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here