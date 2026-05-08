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Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Trend Micro logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Trend Micro gapped up before the open — the stock closed at $34.5780, opened at $37.40 and last traded at $35.83 on a volume of 15,877 shares (trading up about 0.9%).
  • In the latest quarter the company reported an EPS beat of $0.37 versus $0.32 consensus and revenue of $476.13M versus $456.96M, with a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.51%.
  • The shares trade with a market cap of $4.69B and a P/E of 20.51, sitting above the 50‑day SMA ($34.15) but below the 200‑day SMA ($40.77), with a beta of 0.77.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Trend Micro Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMICY - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.5780, but opened at $37.40. Trend Micro shares last traded at $35.83, with a volume of 15,877 shares traded.

Trend Micro Trading Up 0.9%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.77. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.51%.The company had revenue of $476.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $456.96 million.

Trend Micro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trend Micro Incorporated is a global cybersecurity company that develops software and services to protect data and networks from evolving digital threats. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, with additional offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, the company offers solutions designed to safeguard businesses, governments and individual users. Since its founding in 1988, Trend Micro has focused on leveraging advanced threat intelligence and machine learning to deliver proactive security measures.

The company's product portfolio spans endpoint security, network defense, cloud security and threat intelligence services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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