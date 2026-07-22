Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BMO Capital Markets

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Trevi Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. D. Boral Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Trevi Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trevi Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $24.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TRVI

Trevi Therapeutics Trading Up 8.4%

NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $18.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.81 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.40. Trevi Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $20.22.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Trevi Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,536 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel non-opioid therapies for the management of chronic and acute pain. The company leverages proprietary drug delivery platforms and targeted molecular approaches to address high unmet needs in cancer-related pain, chemotherapy-induced neuropathy and other severe pain conditions.

Its lead product candidate is a proprietary formulation of tetrodotoxin (TTX), a sodium-channel blocking agent being evaluated in early-stage clinical trials for moderate-to-severe pain associated with advanced cancer and peripheral neuropathy.

Further Reading

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