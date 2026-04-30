Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Trevi Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ TRVI opened at $13.82 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.19 and a beta of 0.99. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $16.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVI. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 44,143 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,175 shares of the company's stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 877.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,178 shares of the company's stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 22,602 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,499 shares of the company's stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,720 shares of the company's stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRVI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Trevi Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Trevi Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trevi Therapeutics has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $21.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trevi Therapeutics

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel non-opioid therapies for the management of chronic and acute pain. The company leverages proprietary drug delivery platforms and targeted molecular approaches to address high unmet needs in cancer-related pain, chemotherapy-induced neuropathy and other severe pain conditions.

Its lead product candidate is a proprietary formulation of tetrodotoxin (TTX), a sodium-channel blocking agent being evaluated in early-stage clinical trials for moderate-to-severe pain associated with advanced cancer and peripheral neuropathy.

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