Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Hold" from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.7750.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trex from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Trex from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Trex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Trex from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on Trex and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Trex in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company's stock.

Trex Price Performance

Shares of Trex stock opened at $35.42 on Tuesday. Trex has a 52-week low of $29.77 and a 52-week high of $68.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company's fifty day moving average price is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.54.

Trex (NYSE:TREX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $161.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trex will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc is a leading manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing systems designed for residential and commercial outdoor living environments. The company's core offerings feature composite decking products made from a proprietary blend of recycled wood fibers and plastic film, which deliver enhanced durability, resistance to rot and insect damage, and low maintenance compared to traditional wood. Trex also provides matching railing, lighting, fencing and cladding solutions that allow customers to create cohesive, high-performance outdoor spaces.

Trex's product portfolio is organized into multiple performance tiers, including premium, mid-range and value-oriented lines.

Further Reading

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