Trex (NYSE:TREX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Trex (NYSE:TREX - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08, FiscalAI reports. Trex had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $343.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Trex's conference call:

Adam Zambanini, now CEO, emphasized continuity and a focused five‑point strategy that prioritizes brand/contractor engagement, channel optimization, and high‑performance innovation (including “separator” technology ), with a regional product launch targeted for 2027 and national rollout planned 2028–2030.

), with a regional product launch targeted for and national rollout planned 2028–2030. Q1 results showed net sales of $343M (+1%), gross margin of 40.5% (~100 bps above plan) and adjusted EBITDA of $103M (+2%); the company kept full‑year guidance (~$1.185–$1.23B sales; $315–$340M adj. EBITDA) while free cash flow was negative $143M due to inventory build ahead of peak season.

adj. EBITDA) while free cash flow was negative $143M due to inventory build ahead of peak season. Management is returning capital aggressively — a $100M accelerated share repurchase (ASR) executed as part of a $150M program to be completed in Q2, and the board authorized an additional 10 million shares for buybacks, signaling strong shareholder return intent.

Completion of the Arkansas campus will materially cut 2026 capex to $100–$120M (vs. $224M in 2025), provide scalable low‑cost capacity that can more than double revenue potential with minimal incremental capex, and improve long‑term free cash flow and leverage (~1x net debt/EBITDA).

(vs. $224M in 2025), provide scalable low‑cost capacity that can more than double revenue potential with minimal incremental capex, and improve long‑term free cash flow and leverage (~1x net debt/EBITDA). Rapid railing revenue growth is currently a margin drag (management reiterated an expected ~250 bps headwind to adjusted gross margin in 2026), and Trex plans material‑science improvements, vertical integration and small tuck‑in M&A to narrow the gap over a multi‑year horizon.

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Trex Stock Up 2.6%

NYSE TREX traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $40.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,546,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,689. Trex has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $68.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company's 50-day moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.08.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TREX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trex from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Trex in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $48.05.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 245.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,279 shares of the construction company's stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company's stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc is a leading manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing systems designed for residential and commercial outdoor living environments. The company's core offerings feature composite decking products made from a proprietary blend of recycled wood fibers and plastic film, which deliver enhanced durability, resistance to rot and insect damage, and low maintenance compared to traditional wood. Trex also provides matching railing, lighting, fencing and cladding solutions that allow customers to create cohesive, high-performance outdoor spaces.

Trex's product portfolio is organized into multiple performance tiers, including premium, mid-range and value-oriented lines.

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