Go Pro
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Trex (NYSE:TREX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Trex logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Trex shares moved above their 200-day moving average during Friday’s trading, signaling a potential technical breakout. The stock traded as high as $44.73 and last changed hands around $43.48.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed, with recent price-target increases from several firms but an overall consensus rating of “Hold.” The average price target now stands at $49.00, while recent targets range from $42 to $56.
  • Trex’s latest earnings beat expectations, reporting $0.59 EPS versus the $0.51 consensus and revenue of $343.4 million, slightly above estimates. The company also saw strong institutional ownership, with hedge funds and asset managers holding most of the shares.
  • Five stocks we like better than Trex.

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX - Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.57 and traded as high as $44.73. Trex shares last traded at $43.4770, with a volume of 1,960,534 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TREX. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Trex in a report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Trex from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays restated an "underweight" rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $49.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Trex

Trex Trading Up 2.6%

The firm's fifty day moving average is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average is $41.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $343.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Trex's revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trex

In related news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 36,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,831,550. This trade represents a 3.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.93% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Trex by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,393 shares of the construction company's stock worth $253,467,000 after buying an additional 5,251,297 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,895,534 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $136,655,000 after buying an additional 2,297,533 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Trex by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,313,285 shares of the construction company's stock worth $81,150,000 after acquiring an additional 713,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,263 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $67,132,000 after acquiring an additional 24,892 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,904,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc is a leading manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing systems designed for residential and commercial outdoor living environments. The company's core offerings feature composite decking products made from a proprietary blend of recycled wood fibers and plastic film, which deliver enhanced durability, resistance to rot and insect damage, and low maintenance compared to traditional wood. Trex also provides matching railing, lighting, fencing and cladding solutions that allow customers to create cohesive, high-performance outdoor spaces.

Trex's product portfolio is organized into multiple performance tiers, including premium, mid-range and value-oriented lines.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Trex Right Now?

Before you consider Trex, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Trex wasn't on the list.

While Trex currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines