TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th.

TriMas has a dividend payout ratio of 7.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TriMas to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Get TriMas alerts: Sign Up

TriMas Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:TRS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.22. 232,551 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,012. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.50. TriMas has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $45.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.21.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.24). TriMas had a net margin of 93.79% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $168.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. TriMas's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. TriMas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TriMas will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at TriMas

In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $675,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 57,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,022.86. This represents a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TriMas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,845,726 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $138,215,000 after purchasing an additional 62,802 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of TriMas by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,562,028 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $92,976,000 after buying an additional 73,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TriMas by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,891 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $81,220,000 after buying an additional 91,003 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter worth $55,036,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,096,013 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $38,854,000 after buying an additional 345,425 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Established in 1980, TriMas has built a global reputation for designing and manufacturing specialized products that serve a wide array of end markets. The company operates through multiple segments, each focused on high-demand niches where engineered solutions and rigorous quality standards are essential.

The Packaging segment supplies closures, dispensing systems and related components for the personal care, household chemicals, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical markets.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TriMas, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TriMas wasn't on the list.

While TriMas currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here