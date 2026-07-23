TriMas (TRS) Projected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.49 per share and revenue of $178.4380 million for the quarter. TriMas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.70 EPS. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.24). TriMas had a net margin of 93.79% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $168.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. TriMas's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TriMas to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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TriMas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $39.98 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.50. TriMas has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $45.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $675,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 57,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,022.86. This represents a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 17.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of TriMas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in TriMas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in TriMas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in TriMas by 35.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,319 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRS has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded TriMas from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded TriMas from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriMas presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.50.

View Our Latest Report on TRS

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Established in 1980, TriMas has built a global reputation for designing and manufacturing specialized products that serve a wide array of end markets. The company operates through multiple segments, each focused on high-demand niches where engineered solutions and rigorous quality standards are essential.

The Packaging segment supplies closures, dispensing systems and related components for the personal care, household chemicals, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical markets.

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