Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.3333.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $103.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

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Trimble Price Performance

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $56.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Trimble has a twelve month low of $52.80 and a twelve month high of $87.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $939.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.60 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $502,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,897 shares in the company, valued at $796,385.18. This represents a 38.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 16,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,120,742.25. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 19,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,952.68. This trade represents a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 31,725 shares of company stock worth $2,151,167 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 193.6% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 90.8% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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