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Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Trimble logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research downgraded Trimble from a "strong-buy" to a "hold," and other shops (e.g., Wall Street Zen) have also trimmed ratings, signaling growing analyst caution.
  • The stock still carries a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" (10 Buys vs. 2 Holds) with a consensus price target of $92.78, and Trimble recently beat quarterly EPS ($1.00) and revenue estimates while issuing FY2026 guidance of $3.42–$3.62 EPS.
  • CEO Robert Painter sold 7,500 shares at about $70.45 (reducing his stake), while institutional investors own roughly 93.21% of the company.
  • Interested in Trimble? Here are five stocks we like better.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TRMB. Wall Street Zen downgraded Trimble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $92.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRMB

Trimble Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $66.51 on Monday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $66.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.20. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Trimble has a 12-month low of $55.55 and a 12-month high of $87.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 11.82%.The firm had revenue of $969.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Trimble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.420-3.620 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.740 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $528,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,518.65. This trade represents a 27.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trimble

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,052 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $7,843,000 after buying an additional 22,650 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Trimble by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 146,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $11,944,000 after buying an additional 35,015 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 45,669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 28,676 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Trimble by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 237,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $19,375,000 after buying an additional 131,056 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 839,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $68,555,000 after buying an additional 124,772 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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Analyst Recommendations for Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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